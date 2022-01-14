Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.