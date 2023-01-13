 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

