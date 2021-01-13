 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

