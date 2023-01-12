 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Marion could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

