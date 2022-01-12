Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.