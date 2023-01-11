For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The are…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies a…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cl…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!