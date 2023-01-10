For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The are…
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cl…
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.