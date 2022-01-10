This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
