Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Marion will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
