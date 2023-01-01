For the drive home in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Marion today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today.…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The forec…
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected…