This evening in Marion: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
