Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Marion, NC
