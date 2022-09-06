Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Marion, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.