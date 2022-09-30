Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Marion, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.