The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without …
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day to…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 de…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's conditions …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot d…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variab…