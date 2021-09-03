 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Marion, NC

The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

