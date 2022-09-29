 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Marion, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular