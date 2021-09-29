 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Marion, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

