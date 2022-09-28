Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Marion's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm tempera…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the f…
Marion's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It shou…
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…