Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Marion, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.