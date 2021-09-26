Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
For the drive home in Marion: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Rain is ex…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the f…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Marion folks will see warm temp…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
This evening in Marion: Periods of rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking at tom…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Marion: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Cooler. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to …
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 deg…