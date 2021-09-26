Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Marion, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.