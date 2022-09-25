Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.