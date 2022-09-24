Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Marion, NC
