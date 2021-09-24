Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Marion, NC
