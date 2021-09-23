Marion will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are …
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a h…
It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Rain is ex…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 de…
For the drive home in Marion: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Marion folks will see warm temp…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the f…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is …