Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.