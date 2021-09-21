Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.