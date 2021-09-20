Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a h…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 de…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is …
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will se…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Marion folks will see warm temp…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will se…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatu…