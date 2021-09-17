The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is …
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will se…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degree…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will se…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It look…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling h…