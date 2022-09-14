 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Marion, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

