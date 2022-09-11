Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Marion, NC
