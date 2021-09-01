 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Marion, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until WED 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

