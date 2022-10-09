Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Marion, NC
