It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Marion, NC
