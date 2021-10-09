 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Marion, NC

It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

