Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Marion, NC
