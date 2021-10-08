Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
