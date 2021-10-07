Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Rain …
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showin…
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 8…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skie…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Periods of rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Loca…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…