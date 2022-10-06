Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Marion, NC

It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.