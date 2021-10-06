The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skie…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showin…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 8…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…