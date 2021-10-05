Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Marion, NC

It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.