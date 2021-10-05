It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skie…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 8…
For the drive home in Marion: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pre…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…