Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorm…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in …
Marion's evening forecast: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead,…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
Marion's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable…
This evening in Marion: Clear. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it wil…