 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics