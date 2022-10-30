Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Marion's evening forecast: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead,…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it wil…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
This evening in Marion: Clear. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area…