Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Marion, NC

It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.