Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.