Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Marion: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mario…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Marion will see warm tem…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mari…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Mo…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It …
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …