Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Marion, NC

Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.