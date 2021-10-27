Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC
