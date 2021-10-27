 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

