Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Marion, NC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Marion. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

