Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Marion, NC

Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.