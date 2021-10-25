 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

